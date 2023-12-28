BAFL 48.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.87%)
BIPL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.55%)
BOP 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.27%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
DFML 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.3%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (5.39%)
FABL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (6.08%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.56%)
FFL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
HBL 112.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.38%)
HUBC 118.98 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.66%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.43%)
OGDC 111.40 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4.11%)
PAEL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PIOC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.24%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.51%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 73.10 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.53%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.67%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.94%)
TRG 81.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.25%)
UNITY 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.42%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 6,448 Increased By 189.3 (3.02%)
BR30 22,865 Increased By 632.9 (2.85%)
KSE100 62,728 Increased By 1864 (3.06%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 676.1 (3.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India targeting high-profile journalists with spyware: Amnesty

AFP Published 28 Dec, 2023 11:47am

NEW DELHI: India’s government has recently targeted high-profile journalists with Pegasus spyware, Amnesty International and The Washington Post said in a joint investigation published Thursday.

Created by Israeli firm NSO Group and sold to governments around the world, Pegasus software can be used to access a phone’s messages and emails, peruse photos, eavesdrop on calls, track locations and even film the owner with the camera.

Amnesty said journalists Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire and Anand Mangnale of The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project had been targeted with the spyware on their iPhones, with the latest identified case occurring in October.

“Our latest findings show that increasingly, journalists in India face the threat of unlawful surveillance simply for doing their jobs, alongside other tools of repression including imprisonment under draconian laws, smear campaigns, harassment, and intimidation,” said Donncha O Cearbhaill, Head of Amnesty International’s Security Lab.

Indian police widen probe into funding of news portal

India’s government did not immediately respond, but it denied similar accusations in 2021 that it used Pegasus spyware to surveil political opponents, activists and journalists.

Indian media reported last month that the country’s cyber security unit was investigating allegations by opposition politicians of attempted phone tapping after they reported receiving Apple iPhone warnings of “state-sponsored attackers”.

In that case, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the information and technology minister, said the government was “concerned” by the complaints.

India Amnesty International India’s government Pegasus spyware The Washington Post Siddharth Varadarajan

Comments

1000 characters

India targeting high-profile journalists with spyware: Amnesty

Exporters likely to get DLTL worth Rs37.306bn

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Cipher case: IHC rejects PTI’s request for stay order on Imran’s trial

Israeli aggression in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices stabilise as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Read more stories