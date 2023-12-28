BAFL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.13%)
BIPL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.25%)
BOP 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
DFML 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.37%)
DGKC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.43%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (5.22%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.78%)
FFL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
GGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.27%)
HUBC 119.90 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.45%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.79%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
OGDC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.27%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PIOC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.77%)
PPL 112.78 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.59%)
PRL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 72.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.82%)
SSGC 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.54%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 81.94 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.32%)
UNITY 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 6,383 Increased By 123.7 (1.98%)
BR30 22,739 Increased By 506.6 (2.28%)
KSE100 62,128 Increased By 1264.7 (2.08%)
KSE30 20,720 Increased By 441.1 (2.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

West to blame for world turmoil, says Russia’s Lavrov

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 11:27am

The intrigues of Western countries whose dominance is ebbing away are largely responsible for pitching the world into turmoil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Thursday.

Lavrov, in a year-end interview released by the official Tass news agency, warned that no one world-wide could be certain of escaping unscathed from Western machinations in 2024.

“Storms continue in the world and one of the reasons is that the ruling circles in the West provoke crises thousands of kilometres from their borders in order to resolve their own issues at the expense of other peoples,” Tass quoted Lavrov as saying in extracts released ahead of full publication.

“It can be said that given conditions in which the West is clinging to the domination slipping away from it, no one can be protected against its geopolitical intrigues. There is a growing understanding of this.”

Moscow has come to blame the West for much of the turmoil and conflict in widely separated regions. Russia describes its war in Ukraine as an existential struggle against the “collective West” resolved to expand the reach of NATO and inflict a “strategic defeat” on Moscow.

It also says the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East is a result of the longstanding failures of US foreign policy and called for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Russia’s Lavrov says there is serious risk of regional Middle East conflict

In his comments to Tass, Lavrov called for de-escalation of the Middle East conflict, denouncing as “unacceptable” both acts of terror and “collective punishment”.

“It is vital to break the vicious cycle of violence and do away with the injustice from which several generations of Palestinians have suffered,” he was quoted as saying.

“Only by doing this can stability be achieved in the zone of confrontation in the Middle East as a whole.”

Lavrov also restated Russia’s complaint that Ukraine was unwilling to hold peace talks to end the 22-month-old conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

“I must note an absence of any will for peace on the part of the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy,” Lavrov told Tass. “His representatives think only in categories of war and resort to totally aggressive rhetoric. There is no consideration of holding peace talks … Draw your own conclusions.”

Zelenskiy has ruled out talks with Moscow until it withdraws from territories it has occupied since its February 2022 full-scale invasion - estimated to be about 17.5 % of its territory.

Sergei Lavrov NATO Volodymyr Zelensky Russia invaded Ukraine world turmoil

Comments

1000 characters

West to blame for world turmoil, says Russia’s Lavrov

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Cipher case: IHC rejects PTI’s request for stay order on Imran’s trial

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

Read more stories