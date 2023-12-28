Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto focusing on poor

Pakistan successfully test-fires Fateh-II weapons system

Ministry of Finance projects inflation at 27.5-28.5% for December

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Govt plans to boost foreign investment in IT sector: PM Kakar

