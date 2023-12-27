Pakistan successfully test fires Fateh-II weapons system

Pakistan successfully tested the Fatah-II weapons system on Wednesday, with a demonstration of its high-precision targeting ability over long distances, Aaj News reported.

“Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory,” Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

ISPR added that the weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres.

Senior officers from all three services as well as scientists and engineers attended the launch of the missile.

“President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test,” the statement added.