BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-28

Delegation of Turbat varsity visits KU’s ICCBS, KIBGE

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

KARACHI: A delegation of the Department of Chemistry of the University of Turbat, Balochistan, visited the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), and Dr A Q Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE) of the University of Karachi on Tuesday.

Three faculty members, 17 male and 15 female students all from the final year of the BS and MSc programmes were part of the three-day study tour to Karachi. They also met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at KIGBE and shared their experiences regarding the visit to two centers of excellence institutes of the University of Karachi.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi offered on-hand training programmes and internships to the students of the University of Turbat. He said that the KU would also provide accommodation, logistics, and transportation facilities to the students visiting the KU from Balochistan.

He also offered that the KU Centralized Science Lab will provide free of cost facilities to the students of Turbat University and shared that the KU would like to start a lecture series for them so that they could learn from the experiences of KU faculty.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi asked the students to educate at least one child in their respective areas to bring a change in society. He said that providing education to the masses is the way forward for Pakistan and all educational institutions should play their role in this regard.

He termed that Balochistan and some other parts of the country are still underdeveloped so this is our responsibility to help them in every possible way. He also offered that the MPhil and PhD students of the University of Turbat could have co-supervisors from the University of Karachi.

On this occasion, the KIBGE faculty also shared their experiences and areas of expertise with the visitors and shared that they can contact them whenever they need help. The faculty members of the University of Turbat, Najam Uddin, Kiya Hashum, and Zainab Ali expressed that they came to the University of Karachi with a lot of expectations but they had no idea that the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi would offer them so much facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education KU University of Turbat ICCBS KIBGE

Comments

1000 characters

Delegation of Turbat varsity visits KU’s ICCBS, KIBGE

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories