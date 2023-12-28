Conference being held today: Ulema agree on joint fatwa on polio eradication: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to the Prime Minister (PM) on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday said the Ulema of Pakistan have agreed on a joint fatwa on the subject of polio eradication and a declaration in this regard would be issued on the legitimacy of polio vaccination globally.

In this regard, on the pressing issue of polio eradication, he mentioned that a conference is being held on Thursday (today), involving scholars and religious leaders.

Addressing at a press conference here, Ashrafi said Islam teaches to show respect for all religions and faiths and also commended minorities’ role in the development and progress of the country.

Ashrafi, while emphasizing the spirit of unity and cooperation among all religious communities on Christmas countrywide has said minorities in Pakistan are enjoying complete religious freedom as guaranteed by the national constitution.

He also announced that the government is establishing Pakistan Peace Councils (PPC) nationwide aiming at fostering interfaith harmony and collaboration, promoting unity and understanding among diverse religious communities.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) while shedding light on the nationwide manifestation of interfaith cohesion said that Pakistan is a country that embraces and respects all religions.

He reiterated the commitment of Pakistan as a nation that upholds the principles of the constitution, emphasizing that everyone is bound by the rule of law.

Ashrafi stated: “Pakistan is a country that recognizes and respects all religions and sects. Our Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of their faith.”

He regretted that some individuals wished to impose their ideologies on the nation, adding that the entire nation, irrespective of religious affiliations, collaborated with the Christian community, setting a remarkable example of interfaith harmony.

Expressing disappointment over the dissemination of misinformation, Ashrafi highlighted the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ efforts in managing Hajj applications that exceeded the designated quota. He asserted that the ministry was actively working to address these issues and find practical solutions.

He said the Ministry of Religious Affairs had launched the Pakistan Hajj Application, providing guidance and information for pilgrims. He said this digital initiative was designed to ensure that Hajj participants receive the necessary support and guidance throughout their sacred journey.

Ashrafi acknowledged the positive developments in Pakistan and the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate foreign investment. He emphasized the significance of SIFC in providing essential facilities for external investments, highlighting its pivotal role in the country’s economic growth.

Addressing concerns about delayed justice, Ashrafi, on behalf of the PUC, urged the immediate punishment of those involved in the May 9 incidents. Despite the available evidence against the culprits, he questioned the delay in taking action and called for swift justice against the perpetrators.

Turning to the distressing situation in Palestine, Ashrafi revealed that Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar was engaged with leaders from all Islamic countries regarding the peace and ceasefire situation in Gaza.

