BAFL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.02%)
BIPL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
BOP 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.75%)
CNERGY 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.09%)
DFML 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.28%)
DGKC 69.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.03%)
FABL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.35%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FFL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.15%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
HBL 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.73%)
HUBC 111.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.53%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
MLCF 36.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.24%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.87%)
PIOC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.84%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.09%)
PRL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.82%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.91%)
SNGP 69.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.62%)
SSGC 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.99%)
TRG 78.11 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.01%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.41%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.99%)
BR100 6,101 Increased By 55.4 (0.92%)
BR30 21,557 Increased By 244.1 (1.15%)
KSE100 59,695 Increased By 523.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,879 Increased By 154.3 (0.78%)
Dec 27, 2023
India's Nifty set to open higher, tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 10:14am
BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 will likely open higher on Wednesday tracking gains in Asian peers, helped by bets of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, though market watchers expect some profit booking to continue.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,550 as of 8:05 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 is set to open above its Tuesday’s close of 21,441.35.

The NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, helped by energy and metals stocks.

Analysts, however, expect the market to consolidate in the last week of 2023 with some investors booking profits, though the equities are anticipated to end the year on a positive note.

The indexes have gained 6.5% each so far this month, respectively, helped by strong domestic macroeconomic data, a return of foreign inflows, and moderation in oil prices.

US stocks extended their rally overnight on expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates as soon as March.

Metals, energy stocks power gains in Indian benchmarks

Most Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, with MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 0.65%.

Markets are pricing in a 70% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut from the Fed in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared with a 21% chance at the end of November.

