BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Metals, energy stocks power gains in Indian benchmarks

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian benchmarks settled higher on Tuesday lifted by gains in energy and metal companies, with rising expectations of interest rate cuts in the United States boosting global markets.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.43% to 21,441.35 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.32% higher at 71,336.80 points. Both the indexes had fallen nearly 1% from their peaks hit last week.

Metals and energy stocks gained over 1%, each, while public sector enterprise rose 2%.

“The rise in metals can be attributed to the cooling in U.S. dollar index, which is leading to buying interest in metal stocks globally,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

A cooling U.S. inflation bolstered bets the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates early next year, helping global stocks.

Energy stocks aid rebound in Indian shares after lacklustre start

Ten out of the 13 major sectoral indexes appreciated, while 0.65% gains in more domestically-focussed mid-caps outperformed the blue-chips and small-caps remained largely flat.

Indian oil and gas explorers Oil India and Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively with crude oil prices jumping 3%.

Among individual stocks, Infosys declined 1.2% and led the fall in IT stocks after the company said its $1.5 billion deal with an unnamed global company stands terminated. The IT index declined 0.41%.

Divi’s Laboratories and Hero MotoCorp led gains on Nifty 50 index, rising 4.56% and 3.35% each.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

