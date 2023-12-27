Nomination papers of Nawaz, Bilawal accepted

LAHORE: The nomination papers of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for NA-130 and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-127 have been accepted for February 8 general elections.

PML-N leader Bilal Yasin, who submitted the nomination papers for Nawaz Sharif, told media that the PML-N supremo’s nomination papers were presented to the Returning Officer’s office where he asked some questions and sanctioned the approval of the papers. He stated that Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Parvez also appeared in the RO’s office along with him.

Meanwhile, nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto were approved from NA-127 as nobody raised any objection to Bilawal’s nomination papers.

Former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the party meeting on Tuesday said that the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024, are going to be historic. He maintained that the return of Nawaz Sharif had infused a new spirit in the party workers. “Under the leadership of Nawaz, we will emerge victorious in the elections,” he said. “The golden era of Nawaz Sharif will return.”

“It was the last PML-N government, which led by Nawaz Sharif, eliminated 10-hour load-shedding from the country. The credit for the restoration of peace in Karachi also goes to the PML-N supremo,” Shehbaz said. “Terrorism was eliminated from the country courtesy the steps taken by Nawaz when he was at the helm of affairs.”

Shehbaz emphasized the need of bringing political stability, saying only those countries progressed where there was political stability. He expressed the resolve to devote energies for the betterment of the country and the countrymen.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry while talking to media ruled out any possibility of a delay in general elections. Talal said their opponents are the experts in creating fake narratives. The PML-N had never given the level playing field, he said.

