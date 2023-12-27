BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: Once again, the caretakers came under sharp criticism from the members of the upper house of the Parliament, Tuesday, over attempting to introduce new bills and ordinances in the house, which, the senators asserted, was beyond the authority of the caretaker set-up.

On the maiden day of the 334th session, senators from different mainstream political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP) and National Party (NP) strongly protested after Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi sought the leave from the house, yet again, to move the Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Senate panel passes three bills

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem said it is beyond the authority of the caretaker government to move a bill in the house. “The caretakers have no authority to go for legislation,” he deplored. “We cannot give them blanket cover to do whatever they wish to. This tradition is not neither in the interest of the country, nor the Parliament. This must not continue,” he added.

Saadia Abbasi from PML-N termed the presentation of the bill by the caretaker minister a move against the supremacy of the Parliament. “Don’t set this precedent,” she said.

Presiding over the session, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani attempted to defend introducing the bill by the caretaker minister. “This bill is just going to the committee.

