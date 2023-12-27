BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
Dec 27, 2023
Pakistan

OGDCL inaugurates RO Plant at Gujjar Khan village

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s premier Exploration and Production (E&P) company in the petroleum sector, inaugurated a Reverse Osmosis Plant in the village, Gorsian, of Tehsil Gujjar Khan, Rawalpindi district to ensure the provision of clean drinking water for the local community.

As the major contributor to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Pakistan’s corporate sector, the OGDCL remains committed to transforming the lives of communities residing in and around its operational areas. With a strong emphasis on the well-being of the people, OGDCL’s CSR initiatives continue to play a crucial role in addressing the diverse needs of the communities it serves.

The inauguration ceremony, organised by OGDCL’s CSR department, was attended by local political figures and a large number of local residents. The local community appreciated OGDCL’s initiative, recognising the company’s commitment to social responsibility and its role in enhancing the quality of life in the area.

The newly-installed Reverse Osmosis Plant is a testament to the OGDCL’s dedication to community development and ensuring access to essential resources. The facility will provide the local community of Gorsian with access to clean drinking water, thereby, significantly improving public health and preventing the spread of waterborne diseases.

