BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-27

TransPeshawar shares annual performance report

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Tuesday shared its annual performance report for the year 2023. This year marked a pivotal moment for the first of its kind, 3rd Generation BRT system in Pakistan. Notably, the system achieved an impressive ridership of approximately 80 million, contributing to a total ridership of 215 million since its inception in August 2020.

A noteworthy shift was observed in the gender dynamics of ridership, with women constituting 30% of the total commuters—a significant surge compared to the meager 2% estimated before the implementation of the BRT system.

Due to the increasing popularity and demand, the system is constantly expanding. CEO TransPeshawar, Dr Tariq Usman Saeed said, “Zu Peshawar is unwavering in its commitment to fostering inclusivity and embracing technological advancements.

These newly operational routes comprise a Super Express Route XER 15, linking Chamkani to Mall of Hayatabad, along with two Express routes—ER-12 (from Mall of Hayatabad to Shah Alam) and ER-16 (connecting Gulbahar Chowk to Nawab Market).

Additionally, two feeder routes have been introduced—DR-11 (connecting Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via Phase 1) and DR-04B (extending from Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed via Ring Road).

The number of daily passengers has hit a peak figure of 316,000, of which about 90,000 are women. About 234,000 Zu Cards were issued this year, which brings the total number of issued cards to 1.67 million.

In addition, for better facilitation of students, University Express Service was introduced on ER-12 and XER-15.

“This specialized service involves the strategic addition of extra buses during morning and afternoon rush hours on these routes, ensuring efficient and timely transportation tailored to the unique needs of the student community,” said Saddaf Kamil.

As Zu Peshawar gained popularity among the residents of Peshawar, the system was also acknowledged and appreciated on several global platforms.

Zu Peshawar bagged another international award this year, adding to its previous four international accolades. Zu Peshawar was selected as one of the five finalists for the World Resources Institute’s Prize for Cities award and was awarded a cash prize of USD 25000.

The Peshawar BRT System was also presented as a model bus rapid transit system at Mobilize Your City Conference in Manila.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Peshawar BRT System TransPeshawar annual performance report Dr Tariq Usman Saeed

Comments

1000 characters

TransPeshawar shares annual performance report

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories