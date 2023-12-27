President of Islamabad’s fruit-vegetable market killed

ISLAMABAD: Two unidentified armed persons shot dead the president of Islamabad’s fruit and vegetable market in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Police said that two motorcycle riders shot dead Safdar Siddique who was present at the fruit and vegetable market near his shop. Quoting Shahzal Safdar, the deceased’s son said that his father had been doing fruit and vegetable business for the last 65 years at the Sabzi Mandi.

On the night falling Monday and Tuesday, he and his father were on their way after selling vegetables at the tomato shed when two armed persons riding a bike stopped near them and opened fire at his father.

“After receiving the gunshots at his head, his father fell down on the ground and both the attackers escaped from the scene,” the deceased’s son said.

He said that he and other traders shifted his injured father to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) but his father succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 302 and 34 at the complaint of his son and started investigations.

