PARTLY FACETIOUS: A lap that is warm in winters and cool in summers

“Nawaz Sharif is…”

“I hope you were not going to say something disrespectful – he is the next prime minister from what I hear…why are you laughing?”

“I wasn’t going to say something disrespectful for a man who is single-handedly taking on by far the most revered physicist of this century.”

“Are we talking of the same Nawaz Sharif? The man into Pakistani politics – I mean if he was in politics in any other country where general elections are held he would have had to explain the source of wealth of his children none of whom are highly educated or talented or…”

“Granddaddy!”

“For your information that narrative never sold to at least the swing voters - the narrative of being de-seated as prime minister for not taking a salary from his son has resonated with swing voters, but one has to give credit where due – to the five judges who passed that judgment.”

“Stop, isn’t that contempt of the judiciary?”

“Nah they are retired…wait, Justice Ahsan…oh is that why Nawaz Sharif is so scathing in his criticism of the decision that led to his being de-seated for the third time.”

“One would think he would be used to the de-seating by now. I mean three times prime minister, three times de-seated, shows a consistency of policy….”

“Don’t be facetious anyway, when I said he singlehandedly was bent upon proving the most revered physicist of this century wrong I was referring to Einstein and his comment that insanity is making the same mistakes and expecting different results.”

“You are referring to the mistake of going back into the lap of…”

“Stop right there. Nawaz Sharif was always sitting in the lap of luxury.”

“I was thinking of another lap, a lap that is warm in winters and cool in summers and…”

“And in spring?”

“In spring you can sit outside, but spring is of such a short duration in this country…”

“Hmm, so Nawaz Sharif arrived back after four years on 21 October and within less than two and half months he reckons it’s spring and has left the lap but its winter you know.”

“No one told him, I guess.”

“Indeed.”

