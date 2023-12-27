Zardari pays homage to Benazir on her martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has paid homage to Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her martyrdom anniversary and said that according to her mission, the struggle for a free and independent Pakistan, empowered Parliament and the rule of the Constitution will continue.

Zardari said that eliminating poverty, unemployment and economic misery in the country was the mission of Benazir Bhutto and the completion of this mission is the first priority of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

He said that Benazir Bhutto was neither afraid of dictators nor did she fear the extremists. The bravery of Benazir Bhutto is the legacy of the leadership and workers of Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Zardari said.

