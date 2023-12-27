BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

Bilawal pays homage to mother Benazir ‘the Daughter of the East’

Press Release Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari eloquently commemorates the indelible legacy of Benazir Bhutto, the first democratically elected woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world as well as esteemed leader of the world, saying that the “Daughter of the East” stands not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a radiant torch, her nationalistic spirit, enduring struggle, and steadfast leadership destined to be ingrained in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani nation.”

According to the press release issued by Media Cell of the Bilawal House, the chairman PPP shares a reflective message on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto’s 16th martyrdom anniversary due on Wednesday, saying that her mother remained ardently dedicated to the noble cause of transforming the country into a genuine welfare state, guided by the visionary ideals of nation’s founding father.

He said that throughout her lifetime, Bibi Shaheed bound together Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan like a harmonious chain. “Her tragic assassination was a malevolent scheme, strategically targeting the momentum of advancement and the realization of Pakistan’s vision for enlightened moderation and a democratic society,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that on the one hand, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the PPP chairperson, took the ideology of the Quaid-e-Awam and his party to new heights through her philosophy and unparalleled struggle, while as a political leader, she always represented the real populace by becoming the voice of the common man and the downtrodden classes of the country.

“On the other hand, as Prime Minister, where she strengthened the national defence by giving the gift of ballistic missile technology, there she protected the rights and took far-reaching measures ensuring the welfare and development of country’s salaried class, farmers, workers, minorities, women, children and the elderly,” he added.

Bilawal assured the nation that the election manifesto to be presented by the PPP in the fast-approaching general elections will resonate with the visionary aspirations and missions set forth by the Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Expressing unwavering dedication, he affirmed that his party staunchly upholds the cherished philosophy of its martyred leadership saying, “PPP is determined to make the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a reality, that Pakistan should be the model of excellence for the world as a prosperous, progressive, egalitarian and strong democratic federal state.”

elections Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Benazir Bhutto General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal pays homage to mother Benazir ‘the Daughter of the East’

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories