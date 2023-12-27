BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
Punjab CM visits Bibi Pak Daman’s shrine

27 Dec, 2023

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday asked the concerned authorities to open the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman before 31st of this month.

While reviewing the renovation, extension, beautification and progress of the Bibi Pak Daman project, here today, the CM made it clear that there should be no compromise on the quality of the project.

He ordered that the path leading to the shrine should also be broadened so that the people could enter the shrine without any hassle. He also directed that there should be a separate place in the shrine for lighting candles.

The CM also reviewed finishing work on the dome and roof construction and also directed to install lights at the shrine. He went round different portions of the shrine, including its roof.

The CM was briefed on the occasion that 97-per cent work on the project was complete and that the shrine would be opened for devotees before December 31, 2023.

Later, the CM prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity and security of the Palestinian Muslims. Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, advisor to the CM Wahab Riaz, Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar and others also accompanied the CM during the visit.

