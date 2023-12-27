HCSTSI urges PM to solve gas shortages issue of industry

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has written letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar to urgently and comprehensively resolve the severe gas shortage and low pressure in all industrial zones of Sindh.

He stated that utilities are not made the means of economic revenue in any developed country in the world which is also a fundamental principle of Pakistan's constitution and should be the priority of the government. In Pakistan ill-considered economic policies are being formulated which makes industrial progress impossible.

President HCSTSI said that as a result of the increase in gas prices during the last 12 months various important sectors of the economy especially industries like textiles, leather, confectionery, iron, steel, bangle industries and beverages, which depend on gas have become almost impossible to be run. They have to reduce the number of employees to reduce the production cost for running the industries which creates a new wave of unemployment.

President Chamber highlighted that the business community is very far-sighted about its capital that plans its business for the next 20 years. He has no qualms in saying that the current gas policy and industries cannot go hand in hand in Pakistan. He mentioned that on the invitation of the HCSTSI Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqir met the industrialists and during this visit the severe shortage of gas faced by the industries and shortage of gas & Pressure issues were also raised to him from the chamber platform on which he promised to solve this issue by talking to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He stressed that despite Sindh contributing 65% to the country's total gas production industries face complete shutdowns for two days every week due to gas shortages. Insufficient supply during the rest of the days severely affects industrial and commercial activities. It's crucial to ensure uninterrupted gas supply for industrial operations and curb the increasing gas prices to sustain industrial operations.

Chamber President regrettably said that despite raising this issue consistently from every forum there has been no positive response or action from the relevant authorities to address this serious issue.

President HCSTSI lamented that the distribution of gas in provinces goes against Article 158 of Pakistan's constitution. Moreover, historical violations of traditional gas production methods from Mari fields and new wells are exacerbating this crisis, forcing Sindh to buy Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

He appealed to Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and Minister for Petroleum, Gas and Energy Muhammad Ali to eliminate the severe gas shortage and low pressure in all industrial zones of Sindh and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industrial and commercial activities to strengthen Pakistan's foreign reserves and improve the economy.

