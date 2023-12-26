Iran says oil exports at $26.4bn in past nine months

DUBAI: Iran’s oil exports have reached $26.46 billion since March, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday, the Customs Administration head said, quoted by state media.

“Oil exports reached $26.46 billion in the first nine month of the Iranian year, (which starts on March 21)” Mohammad Rezvani-far said.

“The country’s foreign trade, including oil, has grown 7% to reach $112 billion in the same period,” he added.

Iran lowers January light crude price to Asia

Oil minister Javad Owji said in November that oil production should reach 3.6 million barrels per day by March 20, 2024.

Iran’s proposed budget for the Iranian year starting March 2024 is based on oil exports of 1.35 million barrels per day priced at 65 euros/barrel, according to economy minister Ehsan Khandouzi.