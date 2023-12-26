BAFL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-6.3%)
Dec 26, 2023
World

Putin informed of damage to warship from Ukraine attack

AFP Published 26 Dec, 2023 03:40pm

MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday told President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine had attacked the Crimean port of Feodosia and damaged a naval landing ship, a Kremlin spokesman told state news agencies.

Ukrainian attack kills 1, injures 2 in Russian-held Crimea: governor

“Defence minister Shoigu reported to Vladimir Putin about the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Force on Feodosia and the damage to the large landing ship Novocherkassk,” the president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by TASS news agency.

Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Ukraine-Russia war Ukraine attack Feodosia

