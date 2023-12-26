Putin informed of damage to warship from Ukraine attack

MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday told President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine had attacked the Crimean port of Feodosia and damaged a naval landing ship, a Kremlin spokesman told state news agencies.

“Defence minister Shoigu reported to Vladimir Putin about the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Force on Feodosia and the damage to the large landing ship Novocherkassk,” the president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by TASS news agency.