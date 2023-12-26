BAFL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.59%)
Ukrainian attack kills 1, injures 2 in Russian-held Crimea: governor

AFP Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 12:42pm
File Photo
File Photo

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port town of Feodosia on Tuesday killed one person and injured two others, the governor of the Russian-annexed territory said.

“Sadly, one person was killed and two others were wounded in an enemy attack on Feodosia,” Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram, adding that six buildings had been damaged and their residents evacuated.

“Transport infrastructure is functioning normally,” he said.

Russia, Ukraine report six civilians killed in attacks on Kherson, Horlivka

Ukraine’s air force said Tuesday it had destroyed a Russian fleet ship near Feodosia suspected of carrying drones for use in Moscow’s war against Kyiv.

Aksyonov had earlier said that “the port area is cordoned off”.

Ukraine frequently carries out strikes in Crimea, particularly targeting the Russian military.

In April 2022, it sank the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea fleet.

