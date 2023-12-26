BAFL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.59%)
Sports

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising franchise leagues

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 12:13pm

KABUL: The Afghan trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq had their annual contracts delayed and permission to play franchise cricket revoked for ignoring “national responsibility”, said the country’s cricket board.

The players had asked the Afghanistan Cricket Board to be released from central contracts and grant permission to play in leagues abroad, the ACB said, illustrating franchise cricket’s growing pull in the game’s landscape.

They declined to sign their central contracts “prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility,” the ACB said in its statement on Monday.

The board has decided to delay their contracts, and would not grant them any no-objection certificates, required to play abroad, in the next two years either.

Record IPL deal a cherry on the cake for Starc at Christmas

“The decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board is made with a focus on national priorities, aligned with the ACB’s core values and principles,” the said. “It highlights the necessity for every player to maintain the ACB’s principles and prioritise the country’s interests above their personal ones.”

Off-spinner Mujeeb, currently representing Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in Australia, was recently bought by India Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for $241,000.

Fast bowlers Naveen and Farooqi also have contracts with IPL franchises.

Afghanistan Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Afghanistan Cricket Board Mujeeb Ur Rahman Fazalhaq Farooqi Naveen ul Haq

