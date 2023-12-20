BAFL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.76%)
BIPL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.99%)
BOP 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.28%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.87%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-6.18%)
FABL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.64%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.26%)
HUBC 115.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.58%)
OGDC 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-8.32%)
PIOC 111.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.98%)
PPL 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.9%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.03%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-4.68%)
SSGC 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.02%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.58%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
TRG 80.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.76 (-6.66%)
UNITY 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.48%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-14.12%)
BR100 6,253 Decreased By -204.9 (-3.17%)
BR30 22,535 Decreased By -822 (-3.52%)
KSE100 61,222 Decreased By -1611.3 (-2.56%)
KSE30 20,462 Decreased By -539.9 (-2.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Record IPL deal a cherry on the cake for Starc at Christmas

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 12:25pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Mitchell Starc’s record $2.98 million deal at the Indian Premier League auctions was the ideal Christmas present for the match-winning paceman as he prepares to spend the holidays apart from his cricketing wife Alyssa Healy.

Australia’s all-formats hero became the most expensive player in the history of the league after attracting the eye-watering bid from Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Starc tuned in to the auction at home in Sydney while resting ahead of the second test against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Healy, the newly installed captain of the Australian women’s team, watched from India ahead of the one-off test in Mumbai.

“I’m not sure any words will do it justice, really,” Starc said of the auction result.

“Obviously, Alyssa’s over there with the Australian team at the minute so I think her coverage was slightly ahead of mine here in Australia so she sort of saw the numbers before I did.

“A fair bit of shock and certainly excitement with how it was all unfolding, but nothing I could have ever imagined. “It’s a Christmas full of cricket as usual but it’s certainly one with a nice little cherry on the cake.”

There was joy on both sides of the Tasman Sea, with New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell overwhelmed by his bumper 140 million rupees ($1.68 million) deal to join Chennai.

The bid was a massive hike on the base price of 7.5 million rupees Mitchell took to join Rajasthan Royals for two appearances in the 2022 IPL.

“Your heart starts to pump a little bit, as you see the paddles going up,” the 32-year-old told New Zealand media.

“But having been through the auction before and going unsold, it was a pretty special night last night to experience that.”

Mitchell, who played a big part in New Zealand’s run to the recent World Cup semi-finals in India, also celebrated his daughter’s birthday on Wednesday, the day after the auction.

“She’s got a pretty good present, waking up to that – not that she understands what’s going on,” he said.

“But that’s the whole thing about these sorts of situations – it helps set up your family in many ways so that they can grow up and enjoy the things they love.”

MELBOURNE Mitchell Starc Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

1000 characters

Record IPL deal a cherry on the cake for Starc at Christmas

New austerity steps await govt nod

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories