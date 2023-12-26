BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Fazal Sher Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: The government claimed on Monday that 290 Baloch protesters have been released who were detained in a protest demonstration in the capital city against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

According to the Ministry of Interior, a total of 290 protesters had been released from jail and police custody who were arrested in a protest demonstration organised by Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Baloch protesters being released: police

The decision to release 290 protesters was taken in light of the negotiations held between the Baloch demonstrators and a three members cabinet committee, the ministry says.

The spokesmen of Interior Ministry says that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen but no one is allowed to take law into their hands. The security of Red Zone is ensured in every case, he said that the Red Zone is housing constitutional institutions and diplomatic enclaves.

He said that a special assistance centre was set up by the Islamabad Police which has completed its work.

The Baloch protest march which started in Turbat on December 6 had reached the federal capital last week. However, police resorted to tear gas shelling and use water cannons to disperse them at the outskirts of Islamabad. During the crackdown police arrested many protesters. Following the crackdown, the march led by the BYC had converted into a sit-in outside the National Press Club.

On Saturday, the BYC had given a three-day ultimatum to the government to quash the cases registered against students and activists and release all the protesters.

