BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-26

Mirpurkhas declared ‘loadshedding-free’

APP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

MIRPURKHAS: Sindh’s Caretaker Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqir on Monday declared Mirpurkhas load shedding free on the occasion of Quaid’s birthday.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the HESCO office in Mirpurkhas, attended by federal Minister for Power Muhammad Ali and Secretary Power Division Rashid Muhammad Langria, among others.

In his address, Baqir emphasized the importance of timely bill payments and responsible electricity usage to sustain this load shedding-free status.

He highlighted the efforts of HESCO workers in securing meters, transformers, and conducting developmental work to reduce losses from 30% to 17%.

The caretaker CM praised the ongoing nationwide campaign against electricity theft and urged public cooperation.

He commended the people of Mirpurkhas for their role in achieving the load shedding-free status and expressed hope for similar initiatives in other cities.

Federal Minister Muhammad Ali and Secretary Energy Rashid Muhammad Langria acknowledged the collaborative efforts that led to this achievement, thanking the district administration, police, business community, and journalists.

CEO of HESCO, Bashir Ahmad Gujjar, provided details on the extensive work undertaken to secure Mirpurkhas against load shedding.

electricity loadshedding HESCO Quaid e Azam birth anniversary Mirpurkhas loadshedding free

Comments

1000 characters

Mirpurkhas declared ‘loadshedding-free’

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories