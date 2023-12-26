Minister explains significance of adherence to rule of law

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday stressed on addressing the challenges being faced by the country through democratic means, negotiations, and adherence to the rule of law, as extra-constitutional measures could only lead to destruction.

Speaking at a speech competition organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Production (DEMP) among the students of model schools and colleges affiliated with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, he underscored that the pivotal solution to the country’s urgent challenges laid in upholding democratic traditions.

“Respecting the Constitution is crucial as progress rests in following the law. Deviating from this may lead to chaos and a breach of constitutional principles,” the minister said.

Solangi asserted that the country could overcome its prevailing challenges by wholeheartedly embracing the principles advocated by Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Quaid, a proponent of the rule of law, advocated for its application impartially, regardless of right or wrong, he said, emphasizing the importance of respecting diverse opinions.

The minister observed that despite acknowledging the oppressive nature of British laws, Jinnah was steadfast in preserving the integrity of the legal system. He held the firm belief that all citizens were equal, emphasizing that genuine value was found in one’s character and dedication to peaceful political pursuits.

Secretary Information & Broadcasting Ms Shahera Shahid, in her vote of thanks speech, commended the students for their insightful vision which they expressed through speeches. They were a guarantee for the country’s bright future, she said, expressing satisfaction on the growing number of girls excelling in different fields of life.

The DEMP organized a series of speech competitions in connection with the Quaid’s Day, which began in Karachi and then in Lahore, and finally at Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The 10 students, who delivered speeches today, were the winners of the competition among the students of ICT model schools and colleges under the FDE.

Aimen Farhan was stood first while Sundas Farooq and Feroza Bibi claimed second and third positions among the 10 students, and received cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000 respectively,

along with published books from DEMP.

The remaining seven students, including Feroza Bibi, Zain Ali, Farqunallah, Ayesha Hammad, Mahnoor Baloch, Fabiha Shahzadi and Saleh Tariq were awarded DEMP’s published books and participation certificates.

Focused on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the competition saw winners addressing challenges and advocating for the implementation of the Quaid’s teachings.

They emphasized on the promotion of technical and professional education for national prosperity. They also stressed on self-accountability and the importance of educating children, which would help overcome the challenges being faced by the nation to the larger extent.

The event also featured a documentary and a songs on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, produced by DEMP. The documentary delved into the great leader’s life, shedding light on the challenges faced by him and his accomplishments.