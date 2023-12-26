BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 26, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-12-26

Car driver dies after vehicle falls into Sutlej River

APP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

ISLAMABAD: At least one person was killed on the spot after his car fell into the Sutlej River amid thick smog near the Pakpattan district of Punjab on early Monday morning.

According to Rescue sources, the accident took place at Sutlej River when a driver lost control of the vehicle at a steep curve due to smog and lost his life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the body and shifted to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources said that heavy machinery was being utilized to pull the car out of the river.

