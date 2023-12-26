PTI: nothing has been lost

That the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) decision of depriving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its election symbol ‘bat’ has caused a considerable controversy is a fact.

The ECP, in its 11-page order, has said that “It is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI’s prevailing constitution, 2019 and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.”

It is important to note that this development has taken place almost on the eve of the general election. Not only has PTI condemned the verdict and decided to move the court, some independent analysts have also criticized the electoral body’s decision.

One of them is no other than the highly respected PILDAT chief, Ahmed Bilal Mahboob, who has argued, among other things, that the verdict has come following a “first-of-its-kind” microscopic examination of the inner workings of a political party and declared the party ineligible to obtain an election symbol to contest the general elections.

In my view, the ECP, which is an independent body setup under the Constitution to hold fair, free and transparent elections in the country, seems to have displayed an anti-PTI bias through its verdict. But I would like to urge the PTI leadership not to expend all of their energies on the issue of electoral symbol; they must try to seek relief from the court, which is their right.

In case the higher courts do not allow their petitions, they must prepare themselves to formally announce that they are content with whatever election symbol the party gets after it has failed to regain “bat”. They must try to appreciate the fact that the ECP’s verdict has in fact added to party’s electoral prospects.

The party, which is being led by an erudite Gohar Ali Khan, must try to cash in on this opportunity the ECP has thrown up for it. This ECP action against PTI, however controversial, will surely facilitate greater participation of all segments of society in the democratic process for the advantage of the latter in particular.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023