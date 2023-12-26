Asian markets closed for holidays

HONG KONG: Financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand are closed on Monday for public holidays.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 26
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.80
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 26
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
500
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 26
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 26
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 26
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 26
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
82.53
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 26
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
455
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 26
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 26
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.54
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 26
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 26
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
113,995,869
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 26
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
85,999,618
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 26
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
70,076,289
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 26
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
40,947,382
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 26
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
38,779,500
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 26
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
26,758,000
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 26
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
20,638,500
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 26
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
18,932,017
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 26
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
18,198,157
▲ 0.00
|
Agritech Limited / Dec 26
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
16,497,500
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 22
|
282.80
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 22
|
282.20
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 22
|
142.41
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 22
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 22
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 22
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 22
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 22
|
4754.63
|
India Sensex / Dec 22
|
71106.96
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 22
|
33169.05
|
Nasdaq / Dec 22
|
14992.97
|
Hang Seng / Dec 22
|
16340.41
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 22
|
7697.51
|
Dow Jones / Dec 22
|
37385.97
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 22
|
16706.18
|
France CAC40 / Dec 22
|
7568.82
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 22
|
73.56
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 22
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 22
|
187070
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 22
|
2053.08
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 22
|
79.76
