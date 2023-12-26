BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Iran says Swedish court ruling against ex-official ‘unjust’

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

DUBAI: Iran said on Monday it would continue efforts to gain the release of a former Iranian official sentenced in Sweden to life in prison for his part in a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran.

“This unjust and outrageous ruling does not end Iran’s diplomatic efforts to repatriate and free this Iranian citizen, and we will use all legal and available means,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, without specifying.

Last Tuesday, a Swedish appeals court upheld the guilty verdict and life sentence for murder and serious crimes against international law for the former official Hamid Noury.

“We seriously object to the verdict and to what has taken place during this citizen’s long period of detention… and his basic rights have not been respected in Sweden’s prisons,” Kanaani told a weekly news conference. “We hope Sweden will take serious actions to compensate for its errors.”

Earlier in December, Iran began the trial of a Swedish national, Johan Floderus, employed by the European Union who is charged with spying for Israel and “corruption on earth,” a crime that carries the death penalty.

Rights groups and Western governments have accused the Islamic Republic of trying to extract political concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up.

Tehran says such arrests are based on its criminal code and it denies holding people for political reasons.

Rights groups have also warned that Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian national sentenced to death in Iran on charges of spying for Israel, may be executed following the verdict against Noury.

Djalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 while on an academic visit to Iran.

“Swedish-Iranian Ahmadreza Djalali is at grave risk of imminent retaliatory execution in Iran,” Amnesty wrote on the platform X on Friday.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have soured since 2019 when Sweden arrested Noury for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.

