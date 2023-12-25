BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
World

Ukraine received $1.34bn under World Bank project: finance ministry

Reuters Published 25 Dec, 2023 02:53pm

KYIV: Ukraine received $1.34 billion under the World Bank’s public expenditures for administrative capacity endurance in Ukraine, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement the financing consisted of a $1.086 billion loan from the World Bank, $190 million grant from Norway, $50 million grant from the United States and $20 million grant from Switzerland.

Ukraine’s air defence destroys 28 out of 31 Russia-launched drones, Kyiv says

The ministry said the funds would be used to partially compensate for non-security and defence-related expenditures of the Ukrainian state budget, including old-age social payments and payments to employees of the state emergency service.

“International financial assistance is a significant contribution to maintaining Ukraine’s financial and economic stability and allows us to provide priority social expenditures during the war,” Ukraine’s finance minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

