Futures spread down 1287bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1287bps to 10.84 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 4.6 percent to 261.64 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 250.05 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however declined by 23.0 percent to Rs 6.63 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.63 billion.

