Gathering of Christians held at Mangla

APP Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

MIRPUR (AJK): Elaborated programs have been given final touches by the AJK-based Christian community to celebrate the Christmas on Monday with traditional and religious zeal and fervor, Christian Pastor of Azad Kashmir and Chairman Azad Jammu Kashmir Christian Welfare Society Younis Bhatti said.

Addressing a gathering of local Christian community held at Mangla here Sunday, he said that the religious festival would be celebrated by the Christian community with full traditional religious enthusiasm in AJK including Mirpur district.

He said that there was complete freedom to the minorities including the Christian community following traditional communal harmony between minorities and majority community in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to perform their religious rights and other traditional and cultural obligations like other parts of the country.

He said that because of the liberal approach of the government and the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the soil of motherland Pakistan and AJK was enriched with conducive environment for the minority communities where there was complete sovereignty and freedom to perform their religious rites and other due obligations.

The spokesperson said that the minorities would bring about all of their potentials for the speedy progress, prosperity and uplift of the country and will leave no stone un-turned to make the defense of the country more stronger up to the required extent.

The minority Christian community will never lag behind in giving any sacrifice to make the Kashmir freedom movement a complete success. The minorities are bent upon to pay their due share for the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination he added.

