Zardari’s message on Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has said that the PPP is determined to make the country a democratic and welfare state according to the spirit of the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the national anthem of Pakistan reflects the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam, which states that the source of power is the people. Zardari said that the founder of Pakistan was a democrat and an enlightened leader, while being a lawyer; he was also an advocate of human and religious freedom.

He said that the 1973 Constitution created by Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is the practical manifestation of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, and acts as the guarantor of the survival and security of the country.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP will continue to defend the freedom of expression, political and religious freedom in the country created by Quaid-e-Azam. He said certain thought wants to impose its ideals on the country and society under the guise of religion, which is contrary to the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam, and cannot be allowed under any circumstances.

