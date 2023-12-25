Sindh PA: PPP nominates 11 candidates for minority seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) nominated 11 candidates for minority seats in the Sindh Assembly.

According to the report, the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party submitted the list to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The priority list of PPP included the names of Rana Humir Singh Sodhu, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Gyanomal alias Gian Chand Esrani, Dr Sham Sunder Advani, Dr Khato Mal Jewan, Naved Anthony, Sadhu Mal alias Surinder Valasai, Manwar Lal, Mohan Lal Kohistani, Ponjo Mal Bhel and Rakesh Keswani for reserved seats for minorities in Sindh Assembly.