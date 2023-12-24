BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
SSGC suspends gas supply to industries in Karachi

NNI Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

KARACHI: The gas crisis got worse as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Saturday announced the gas supply suspension to industries in Karachi.

As per the SSGC spokesperson, due to the shortage and low pressure, SSGC decided to suspend the gas supply for the next 48 hours to the industries, CNG stations, and captive power plants located in the metropolis.

The gas supply will be shut down for industries and captive power plants from December 23, 8 am till December 25, 8 am.

Earlier this week, the SSGC sought an increase in the prices of gas by Rs226.18 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu). As per details, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hear the SSGC’s plea seeking an additional increase of Rs226.18 per MMBtu in gas prices tomorrow.

It projected a shortfall of Rs47,773 million in its revenue requirement during the current fiscal year. It requested an increase of Rs226.18 per mmBtu in its average prescribed prices effective from July 1, 2023.

Later, the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended the gas tariff hike notification for the textile industry. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification for the rise in gas tariffs for the textile industry.

The SHC order granted relief to the plaintiffs (textile manufacturers) by temporarily suspending the implementation of the contentious notification for the plaintiffs only, provided they deposited a specific differential amount with the court’s Nazir within seven days.

