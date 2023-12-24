‘Corporate job fair’ gets huge response

KARACHI: The Corporate Pakistan Job Fair 2023, organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA), concluded on Saturday, marking a resounding success as it brought together over 250 leading companies, 50 educational institutes, and an unprecedented footfall of 50,000 attendees.

Spearheaded by Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President of ICMA, Shaham Ahmed, Honorary Secretary, Azeem Husain Siddiqui, Chairman Karachi Branch Council, and Aamir Ijaz Khan, Executive Director, the event proved to be a pivotal platform for job seekers and industry leaders.

During the fair the attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide range of industries, from finance and technology to healthcare and manufacturing, creating a diverse and dynamic atmosphere.

Over 250 companies actively participated in the job fair, providing job seekers with the chance to engage directly with recruiters, learn about career opportunities, and submit resumes.

The presence of 50+ educational institutes facilitated discussions on academic and professional development, helping attendees chart their educational and career paths.

Inclusive Atmosphere: The event lived up to its promise of inclusivity, welcoming individuals from all backgrounds and experience levels to network, learn, and explore potential career opportunities.

Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President of ICMA, expressed his satisfaction with the event’s outcome, stating, “The success of The Corporate Pakistan Job Fair 2023 underscores the importance of creating platforms that bridge the gap between talent and industry. We are thrilled to have facilitated meaningful connections and provided valuable opportunities for both job seekers and organizations.”

Shaham Ahmed, Honorary Secretary, ICMA said that event’s success is a testament to ICMA’s commitment to advancing the professional development landscape in Pakistan. As a leading institution, ICMA continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the country’s workforce.

