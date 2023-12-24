KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.557 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,314.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR4.787 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.851 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.726 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.700 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.282 billion), DJ (PKR 883.006 million), Silver (PKR 484.132 million), SP 500 (PKR 414.665 million), Natural Gas (PKR 256.503 million), Palladium (PKR 103.866 million), Copper (PKR 29.802 million), Brent (PKR 18.970 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 18.791 million).

In Agricultural commodities,15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.745 million were traded.

