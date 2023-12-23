BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Ham leapfrog Man Utd with 2-0 win

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2023 07:40pm

LONDON: Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus’ second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League’s early game on Saturday, as the Hammers briefly moved into the top six.

Bowen bundled home from close range in the 72nd minute after a lovely one-two with Lucas Paqueta, who played in Kudus six minutes later to settle the game with a sharp finish.

West Ham, recovering from a bruising 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek, move up to sixth on 30 points and United drop to eighth on 28 points.

The first half was low on quality and its best chance fell to Alejandro Garnacho in the 35th minute, but the winger lost his balance and shot straight at Alphonse Areola.

Bowen broke the deadlock with his 11th league goal of the season, taking Paqueta’s dinked ball in his stride before Onana’s save rebounded off the forward and into the net.

Paqueta then capitalised on Kobbie Mainoo’s mistake to set up Kudus, who fired home past Onana to secure all three points for the hosts.

Premier League Manchester United

Comments

1000 characters

West Ham leapfrog Man Utd with 2-0 win

WHT transactions: FBR implements new documentation system

Caretaker info minister reiterates general elections to be held on February 8

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Drone strike hits ship off India's coast: maritime agencies

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian Su-34 fighters

Iran threatens Mediterranean closure over Gaza, without saying how

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

Read more stories