Caretaker info minister reiterates general elections to be held on February 8

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has reaffirmed that general elections in the country will be held on February 8, 2024.

He said this while talking to the media in Islamabad, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Solangi refuted talks of a delay in the polls saying there was no administrative or financial reason that could obstruct timely elections.

The interim minister said the caretaker government has to maintain cordial relations with all political parties to create conducive environment for the elections.

The interim government has full confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in fulfilling its legal and constitutional responsibilities, he added.

Answering a question, the info minister said the government was trying its best to resolve the issues of Baloch people.

He said all women and children of the protest sit-in by the Baloch people in the federal capital had been released while remaining people would also be released after fulfilling legal procedures.

Earlier, speaking at graduating ceremony of a training of civil servants at Information Services Academy, Solangi urged civil servants to work with dedication in fulfilling their professional responsibilities.

He said disseminating correct information was a multifaceted and challenging job due to the changing landscape of media.