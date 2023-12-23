BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: The European Union Ambassador to Pakistan, Riina Kionka, on Friday, expressed “deep” concerns over the reports of mishandling of Baloch protesters in Islamabad.

The EU ambassador to Pakistan took to the social media platform, X, to express her concerns over the reports of Islamabad’s police action against participants of the “Baloch long-march” in the early hours of Thursday.

“Deeply worried by reports of mishandling at #BalochLongMarch2Islamabad. Freedoms of expression, assembly and association guaranteed in articles 19, 21 & 22, resp, of the International Covenant on Civil & and Political Rights (ICCPR), a core measure of GSP+ implementation,” she said in post on X.

Arrest of Baloch activists: IHC seeks report from IGP Islamabad

She added that Pakistan is party to the ICCPR.

Earlier, Islamabad police took action against Baloch protesters - participants of “Baloch long-march” - who came all the way from Balochistan to the federal capital to stage a sit-in at D-Chowk in protest against the incidents of enforced disappearances in the province.

Videos of the police action went viral soon after the police action — arresting and forcefully sending them back to Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

