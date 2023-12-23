BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-23

‘Ethiopian Tourism Desk’ opened

Press Release Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula opened the Ethiopian Tourism Desk on Friday.

This grand occasion, set to culminate on December 24, 2023, was attended by a diverse audience, including Honorary Consul Ibrahim Tawab, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, the business community, media, and representatives from civil society.

The pavilion, giving a captivating display of Ethiopia’s multifaceted culture, rich heritage, and unparalleled tourism offerings, was a testament to the enduring bond between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Governor Tessori, addressing the media, emphasised the longstanding relations between the two nations, rooted in shared history, values, culture, and religion.

He commended Ambassador Abdula for his tireless efforts in fortifying the bilateral relations, noting the impactful presence of the Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan despite being established just a year ago.

Moreover, the Governor expressed gratitude to the Government of Ethiopia for launching Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi which played a critical role in connecting Pakistan with the whole African continent.

The Governor expressed commitment to elevating the relations between the two countries to new heights.

Ambassador Abdula, in his address, highlighted how the Ethiopian Embassy had effectively brought Africa closer to Pakistan through the commencement of Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Ethiopia Sindh Governor Kamran tessori Jemal Beker Abdula Ambassador of Ethiopia Ethiopian Tourism Desk

Comments

1000 characters

‘Ethiopian Tourism Desk’ opened

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories