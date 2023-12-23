BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Cotton market remains dull

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: The trading in the local market on Friday remained dull. Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 18,000 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,500 to 7,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo, 400 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per Kg.

