Federal Urdu University: Senate body concerned at ‘precarious’ state of affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training expressed reservations about the precarious state of affairs at the Federal Urdu University.

The committee’s meeting convened on Friday was chaired by Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

The committee initiated discussions on the point of public importance raised by Senator Sadia Abbasi in the Senate session regarding the absence of a service structure and promotion policy for university teachers in BPS grades.

The committee learned that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is actively addressing this issue, and the committee’s chairman directed the HEC officials to finalise their work by January 15, 2024, and submit a comprehensive report on the proposed “Uniform Service Structure.”

Regarding the regularisation of daily wage teachers in Islamabad, the committee received information that 137 teachers have received regularisation notifications, while recommendations for 223 teachers who passed the FPSC examination are pending for cabinet’s approval. The education secretary assured that the summary would be approved at the next cabinet meeting, ensuring the prompt regularisation of these teachers. Other daily wage employees approved for regularisation will be notified subsequently.

Concerning the payment to daily wage teachers in Islamabad, the committee was informed that a payment of Rs32,000 per month is being ensured.

The acting vice-chancellor of the Federal Urdu University briefed the committee on salary disbursements and the proposed relocation of the university’s principal seat to Islamabad. The acting VC highlighted challenges in salary payments, with only 40 per cent being fulfilled due to financial constraints. Expressing concern, Siddiqui directed the HEC chairman to scrutinise legal aspects in collaboration with the ministry.

While expressing the committee’s opposition to relocating the principal seat to Islamabad, Senator Siddiqui emphasised the need to address legal intricacies. The HEC chairman attributed the financial challenges to malpractices in the university administration’s recruitment and promotion, also highlighting the government’s inadequate grant to the HEC.

The chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority briefed the committee on the organisation’s operations, staff, and financial status. Committee members voiced concerns about the shortage of qualified teachers in private educational institutions, unwarranted increases in school fees, and inadequate salaries for private employees.

Referring to a High Court decision, the chairperson clarified that private institutions are permitted to raise fees by a maximum of five percent annually.

Siddiqui directed that the authority present a comprehensive report in the next meeting detailing actions taken to address teacher training and the regulation of private educational institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023