LHC informed: 14 cases registered against Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: As many as 14 cases were registered against former federal minister Hammad Azhar.

This was told to the Lahore High Court by law officer on Friday during the proceeding of a petition by former governor Mian Azhar, the father of Hamad.

He said police registered 13 cases against the petitioner's son relating to May 9 riots while an inquiry on corruption charges was pending with the Anti Corruption Establishment.

He said there was no inquiry pending against the former minister with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court disposed of the petition in the light of the government's report. The court also directed the federal government to facilitate Barrister Hassaan Niazi nephew of former Chairman PTI in submission of nomination papers if he wants to contest the general election.

The court disposed of the petition filed by the mother of Hassaan Niazi. The court observed that a law officer did not show any specific provision under army laws under which the nomination papers to contest election cannot be signed by an under trial prisoner.

The court therefore directed the law officer as well as counsel for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to convey the order to the government as well army authorities.

The petitioner Ms Noreen Niazi said her son was currently in the custody of military authorities, alleging he had been denied permission to sign his nomination papers.

The petitioner asked the court to grant permission to Hassan Niazi to complete the process of filing nomination papers.

