BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-23

LHC informed: 14 cases registered against Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: As many as 14 cases were registered against former federal minister Hammad Azhar. This was told to the...
Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: As many as 14 cases were registered against former federal minister Hammad Azhar.

This was told to the Lahore High Court by law officer on Friday during the proceeding of a petition by former governor Mian Azhar, the father of Hamad.

He said police registered 13 cases against the petitioner's son relating to May 9 riots while an inquiry on corruption charges was pending with the Anti Corruption Establishment.

He said there was no inquiry pending against the former minister with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court disposed of the petition in the light of the government's report. The court also directed the federal government to facilitate Barrister Hassaan Niazi nephew of former Chairman PTI in submission of nomination papers if he wants to contest the general election.

The court disposed of the petition filed by the mother of Hassaan Niazi. The court observed that a law officer did not show any specific provision under army laws under which the nomination papers to contest election cannot be signed by an under trial prisoner.

The court therefore directed the law officer as well as counsel for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to convey the order to the government as well army authorities.

The petitioner Ms Noreen Niazi said her son was currently in the custody of military authorities, alleging he had been denied permission to sign his nomination papers.

The petitioner asked the court to grant permission to Hassan Niazi to complete the process of filing nomination papers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hammad Azhar Lahore High Court PTI Anti Corruption Establishment Hassaan Niazi

Comments

1000 characters

LHC informed: 14 cases registered against Hammad Azhar

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories