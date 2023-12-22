BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
Chelsea captain James undergoes hamstring surgery

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 10:45am

Chelsea captain Reece James said he had undergone surgery to resolve a recurring hamstring issue.

The 24-year-old England right back missed seven Premier League matches earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and sustained a similar issue during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Everton this month.

“The footballing world knew I got injured, but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution,” James said on Instagram on Thursday.

Postecoglou blasts VAR after nine-man Spurs beaten by Chelsea

“I had surgery today to try fix my recurring hamstring issue, the recovery has started, both physically and mentally.”

Chelsea, who are 10th in the Premier League, next visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

