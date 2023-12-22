KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 170,034 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,556 tonnes of import cargo and 86,478 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,556 comprised of 65,347 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,600 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 6,609 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 86,478 comprised of 62,674 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,222 tonnes of Clinkers & 8,582 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 9099 containers comprising of 5185 containers import and 3914 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1069 of 20’s and 1743 of 40’s loaded while 14 of 20’s and 308 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1432 of 20’s and 856 of 40’s loaded containers while 186 of 20’s and 292 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 08 ships namely Apl Phoenix, Nyk Vesta, Gregos, Magma Fidelity, Uafl Dubai, Cnc Rich, Independent Spirit and Turan Cberthed at Karachi Port Trust. As many as 03 ships namely, Hyundai Grace, Seaspan Oceania and Safeen Prize sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Clemens Schulte and Clean Sanctuary left the port on today morning and three more ships, Chemroad Polaris, Ejnan, Santa Valentina and Ejnan expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 162,992 tonnes, comprising 102,683 tonnes imports cargo and 60,309 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,216 Containers (429 TEUs Imports and 1,787 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Nord Vanquish, Kamome Victoria and Sheng Ping Hai& two more ships, Seaspan Ganges and Spil Kartini carrying Palm oil, Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT respectively on today, 21st December, while three more Container ships, MSC Jemima, SSL Delhi and Santa Viola are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 22nd December, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023