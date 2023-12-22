BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-22

Copper retreats as bullish investors pause ahead of holiday

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

LONDON: Copper prices pulled back on Thursday as investors shed some of their bullish positions after the market failed to sustain fresh highs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.6% to $8,535.50 per metric ton by 1045 GMT after it briefly touched a 4-1/2-month peak on Wednesday, but closed slightly weaker. “The rejection yesterday is still reverberating in the market today with the failure to gain a foothold above the recent highs,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“It’s setting up a interesting start to next year because we’ve been in an uptrend since October and the question is whether it can be maintained.” LME copper has gained about 9% since hitting an 11-month low of $7,856 on Oct. 23.

“The market is most certainly looking for additional support from China next year and also for the green transition to gain momentum,” Hansen added. LME zinc was the biggest decliner on the exchange, dropping 1.2% to $2,543 a ton on worries about oversupply after more arrivals of metal into LME warehouses brought the total to the highest levels since September 2021.

LME nickel was little changed at $16,855 a ton while the most-traded January nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.3% to 129,830 yuan ($18,169.22) a ton.

On a year-to-date basis, LME nickel is down 44% and SHFE nickel has dropped 35%, making the metal the worst performer across the nonferrous metals complex on the two bourses.

“Nickel supply continues to grow, but consumption has not improved. The surplus pattern continues, and nickel supply and demand are bearish,” said Huatai Futures in a report. China’s nickel pig iron prices also dropped to 907.50 yuan a ton by Dec. 19, down 33% from a year earlier. LME aluminium shed 0.7% to $2,226.50, lead fell 0.6% to $2,071 and tin eased 0.5% to $25,080.

Copper Copper prices London Metal Exchange LME copper market COPPER rates

Comments

1000 characters

Copper retreats as bullish investors pause ahead of holiday

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories