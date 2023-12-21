BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
IHC rejects Imran Khan's appeal to suspend Toshakhana verdict

  • Court rules sentences can be suspended but verdicts cannot
BR Web Desk Published December 21, 2023 Updated December 21, 2023 06:48pm

In a ruling on Thursday, the Islamabad High Court rejected a petition to suspend Imran Khan’s Toshakhana verdict, Aaj News reported.

The ruling that Justice Tariq Jahangiri and Aamer Farooq had reserved was issued earlier today.

The bench ruled that once a decision on sentence suspension has been made, it cannot be changed as per the law.

It further stated that in the initial plea, PTI had not asked for a verdict suspension.

In support of its assertion that judgments cannot be suspended but sentences can, it again cited the Supreme Court’s similar ruling.

On August 29, the IHC halted Khan’s three-year prison term in this case. But because he had previously been detained in connection with the cipher case, he was not freed from custody.

In the Toshakhana case, Khan was convicted guilty of corrupt conduct by an accountability court on August 5. The case involved the theft of gifts from Toshakhana, one of which was a watch bearing an image of the Holy Kaaba.

