Detained women, children of Baloch protesters of Islamabad released

Caretaker minister for information and broadcasting Murtaza Solangi announced on Thursday that female Baloch protesters who were detained in Islamabad had been released at the order of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Aaj News reported.

This announcement was made during a press conference in the federal capital this evening attended by Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, as well as federal ministers Murtaza Solangi and Jamal Shah.

In a separate post, caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah said the "issue needs serious and sincere engagement to get resolved."

"It was our duty to console our grieving sisters, children, and brothers," he wrote.

About 90 percent of the male detainees have also been released, according to Fawad Hassan, while the rest have not been identified.

According to him, the Islamabad High Court has also sought a report about the protesters from the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, and the government does not want to address the issue while it is still under appeal.

Providing specific context for the arrests, the Minister of Privatization stated the Prime Minister has constituted a committee to resolve this issue through dialogue.

There is no doubt in our minds that the Balochistanis have done nothing wrong, he said, adding that some local elements exploited the situation, resulting in clashes between protesters and police.

The development comes a day after Sarfaraz Bangalzai, a former commander of the banned Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), along with his 70 companions surrendered to the authorities and also announced to integrate into the national mainstream.

Speaking on the occasion, caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said Baloch separatists were now joining mainstream politics.

“Bangalzai has now come to know what the country’s enemy is up to,” he said, adding, “It is no secret that Balochistan has been the focus of India’s anti-Pakistan activities. Because they know that the province is the key to Pakistan’s progress.”

In a related development, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the governance structure of Balochistan was being streamlined through multiple initiatives taken by the government including reforms in bureaucracy.